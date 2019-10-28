FY2019 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Reduced by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FCX. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

