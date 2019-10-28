FY2019 EPS Estimates for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Lifted by DA Davidson

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for City in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CHCO stock opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of City by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of City by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

