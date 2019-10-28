FY2019 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Raised by Analyst

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

