FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Issued By DA Davidson

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Teradyne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TER. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

NYSE TER opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Teradyne by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

