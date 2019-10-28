FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $11.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.90.

LH opened at $165.69 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,468 shares of company stock worth $1,946,168. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.