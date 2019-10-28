FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Graco stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 818.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 55.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.