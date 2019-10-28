FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Arch Coal Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $16.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2020 earnings at $11.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Arch Coal stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $619.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after acquiring an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

