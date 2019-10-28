FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issued By KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.96%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

