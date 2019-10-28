FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 12.5%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price fell 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28, 14,008,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 8,399,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

