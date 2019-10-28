FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCN. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,570. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock worth $2,149,929. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

