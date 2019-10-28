FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given a $130.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price target on FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCN. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 599,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,929. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

