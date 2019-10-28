FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

FCN opened at $108.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $410,305.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock worth $2,149,929. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

