FTB Advisors Inc. Sells 148 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699,734 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after buying an additional 546,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,777,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after buying an additional 469,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.43. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

