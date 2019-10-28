FTB Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equity Residential by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan W. George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $927,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,221,779. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

EQR opened at $87.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.85%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

