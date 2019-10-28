FTB Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 85.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.53 and a beta of 1.07. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In related news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,867.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

