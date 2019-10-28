FrontFour Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

FrontFour Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 444,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,487 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises approximately 10.1% of FrontFour Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FrontFour Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Zachary raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. George Zachary now owns 174,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,177,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.44. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

In other Colony Capital news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.