Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

FMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

