Foundry Partners LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Salem Media Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 31,443 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 68,148 shares of company stock worth $99,758 over the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SALM shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salem Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.46%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

