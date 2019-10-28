Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $276.82 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.11.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

