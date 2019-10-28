Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Nomura

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective decreased by Nomura from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

FBHS stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 552.0% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

