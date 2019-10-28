Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.31

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.31 and traded as low as $3.95. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 322,782 shares changing hands.

FVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.70 to C$7.10 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. The firm has a market cap of $684.45 million and a P/E ratio of 30.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.31.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

