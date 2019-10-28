Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 36,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,329. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $497.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

