Force Protocol (FOR) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $1.53 million worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009512 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,052,304 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

Force Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

