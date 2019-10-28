Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 54.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $91.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

