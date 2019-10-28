Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 548.50 ($7.17) and last traded at GBX 554.40 ($7.24), approximately 2,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.27).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 547.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 515.91. The company has a market capitalization of $323.10 million and a PE ratio of 27.52.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

