FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anterix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 76,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,347,125.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 560,290 shares of company stock valued at $22,717,482. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ATEX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $59.00 target price on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ATEX stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Anterix Inc has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 769.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

