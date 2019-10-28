FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Barings BDC by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Barings BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Switzer purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

