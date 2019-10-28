FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,838 Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHY. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $1,443,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 201,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

