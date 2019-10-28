FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 20,615 Shares of Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) by 8,483.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Putnam Master Int. Income were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income during the second quarter worth $893,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Putnam Master Int. Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income during the second quarter worth $130,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Putnam Master Int. Income during the second quarter worth $76,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIM stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Putnam Master Int. Income has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $4.72.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.9%.

Putnam Master Int. Income Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

