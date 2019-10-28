FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 472.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 681,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 851,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 288,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 1,440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

FTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Flotek Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 172,700 shares of company stock worth $415,468. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.