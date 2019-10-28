Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

FLXN traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,723. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

