Fleetwood (ASX:FWD) Shares Up 6.1%

Fleetwood Co. Limited (ASX:FWD) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.28 ($1.62) and last traded at A$2.27 ($1.61), 103,183 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 102,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.14 ($1.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Fleetwood Company Profile (ASX:FWD)

Fleetwood Corporation Limited provides accommodation solutions, recreational vehicles, and parts and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of accommodation for affordable housing, education, and commercial markets; and operation of accommodation villages.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.