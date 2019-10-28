Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $50.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America set a $60.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

MU opened at $48.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,313 shares of company stock worth $2,288,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

