Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 207,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,901,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Timken news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.79. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

