Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,777,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after purchasing an additional 818,015 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,339,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 123,981 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $69.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

