Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $154.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $169.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

