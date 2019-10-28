Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 293,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after purchasing an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,080,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $3,158,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

