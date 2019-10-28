FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $672.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. FirstService’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 92,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 193,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.