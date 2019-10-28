First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.