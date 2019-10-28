First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Update

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 price objective on First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.87. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $528,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

