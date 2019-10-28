First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,961 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 537,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 224,572 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,966.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $559,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

