First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 1,506 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY opened at $57.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,320. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

