First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 153,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

