First Quadrant L P CA Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $97,377.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,249.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,879 shares of company stock valued at $39,943,053. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com stock opened at $150.49 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

