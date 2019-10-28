First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in HMS were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,479,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

In related news, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,227,787.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 20,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $766,471.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,320.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 634,856 shares of company stock worth $24,166,768 over the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMSY opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

