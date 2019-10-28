First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

FN opened at C$38.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$41.57.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$335.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$660,175.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,003,888 shares in the company, valued at C$267,828,677.12.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

