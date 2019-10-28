First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $622,236.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,968,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,432,000 after buying an additional 616,168 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,791,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,189,000 after buying an additional 249,349 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,602,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,709,000 after buying an additional 260,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 852,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,671,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.