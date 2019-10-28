Financial Review: On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. On Track Innovations does not pay a dividend. Skyworks Solutions pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

2.0% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 1 16 13 0 2.40

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $88.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -12.66% -31.14% -15.65% Skyworks Solutions 26.10% 26.60% 22.63%

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million 0.53 -$260,000.00 ($0.05) -5.60 Skyworks Solutions $3.87 billion 4.00 $918.40 million $6.63 13.58

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats On Track Innovations on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

