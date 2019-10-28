Financial Contrast: DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Stars Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International N/A N/A N/A Stars Group 0.39% 11.76% 4.42%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and Stars Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stars Group 1 6 3 0 2.20

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.90%. Stars Group has a consensus target price of $22.45, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Stars Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Stars Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $544.52 million 4.71 -$130.57 million N/A N/A Stars Group $2.03 billion 2.88 -$102.45 million $2.19 9.27

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International.

Summary

Stars Group beats DouYu International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications. The company provides its products under various owned or licensed gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, such as PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

