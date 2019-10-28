Financial 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.
TSE:FTN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Financial 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$3.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55.
About Financial 15 Split
