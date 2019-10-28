Financial 15 Split Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE:FTN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,936. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Financial 15 Split has a 12 month low of C$3.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.63 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

